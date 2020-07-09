Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Comic-Con@Home: This Year’s Schedule Of Key TV & Film Panels (Updating)

Got A Tip? Tip Us

HBO Max Lands Jack Stanley Spec ‘Shell’ For Max Minghella To Direct

Max Minghella Jack Stanley
(L-R) Max Minghella and Jack Stanley Shutterstock; Silent R Management

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has acquired Shell, a spec script by Jack Stanley that comes with Max Minghella (Teen Spirit) attached to direct. Logline for the is the script is under wraps but sources said it is a satirical horror tale with sci-fi elements, set in the health and beauty industry.

Pic will be produced by Automatik’s Fred Berger (La La Land and Teen Spirit), and Alicia Van Couvering, and Minghella through his Blank Tape production banner. Jamie Bell and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are  executive producers.

Stanley just did a rewrite of Lou for Netflix and Bad Robot, which stars Allison Janney. Production on that project was shut down because of the pandemic but will get going again when restrictions are lifted. Stanley also landed two scripts on The Black List: Sweetheart and Possession: A Love Story.

Minghella made his directorial debut on Teen Spirit, and as an actor his work includes co-starring in The Handmaid’s Tale, The Social Network and Spiral.

Minghella repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Tyerman; Stanley is managed by Silent R Management’s Jewerl Ross and Jackoway Tyerman.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad