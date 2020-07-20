Click to Skip Ad
HBO Max To Debut CNN Films’ ‘On The Trail: Inside The 2020 Primaries’

HBO Max

HBO Max will premiere the CNN Films documentary On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, which captures the network’s team of female journalists and embeds as they covered the nomination contest.

The project will premiere on August 6. Those spotlighted include Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Jessica Dean, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer, Kyung Lah, MJ Lee, Abby Phillip, Arlette Saenz and Jasmine Wright.

HBO Max describes the project as a cinema verite feature in which viewers will see “the journalists pack up and leave their families to fan out across the country, to report on the president and his would-be rivals, as the candidates launch (and end) campaigns, and contend for voters.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement, “This is our first CNN Films documentary on the platform and a powerful representation of our commitment to create thought-provoking and deeply meaningful content together.”

The project is directed by Katie Hinman and Toby Oppenheimer. Amy Entelis, Hinman and Courtney Sexton are executive producers.

Entelis, who is EVP Talent and Content Development for CNN Worldwide, said in a statement that the movie “offers a unique and compelling experience for the viewer, delivering on our goal to make high quality documentaries for HBO Max.”

