HBO Max Greenlights Animated Series ‘Young Love’ From ‘Hair Love’ Helmer Matthew A. Cherry

HBO Max has picked up a 12-episode season of Young Love, a 2D-animated series created by Matthew A. Cherry, based on the characters from Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning short film, Hair Love.

Cherry and longtime animation creative Carl Jones (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite) will serve as showrunners for the series, which expands on the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics while striving to make a better life for themselves.

Blue Key Entertainment’s Monica A. Young, producer of Hair Love, will executive produce along with Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed.

Related Story 'An American Pickle' Trailer: First Look At Seth Rogen Comedy On HBO Max

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” said Cherry. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.”

Said Billy Wee, SVP Original Animation for HBO Max: “Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages. Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world.”

Said Karen Rupert Toliver, EVP Creative at Sony Pictures Animation:, “It’s a privilege to continue our partnership with Matthew Cherry, who has a gift for tapping into meaningful stories that touch our hearts. I personally can’t wait to collectively laugh and cry with the Young family.”

Cherry recently secured a multi-year first-look deal with Warner Bros Television Group to develop comedies, dramas, and event series for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, pay and basic cable networks, and broadcast.