HBO Europe Names Christina Sulebakk As Its New Chief

Christina Sulebakk has been named as the new head of HBO Europe, replacing Hervé Payan who will step down from the role at the end of August after five years.

Sulebakk has worked at the WarnerMedia brand for more than eight years and is currently executive vice president, chief marketing officer and head of distribution. She will report to Priya Dogra, the newly-promoted president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in EMEA and APAC.

Dogra said: “Christina is a tremendously talented executive who has been integral to the success of HBO Europe. She has a deep understanding of direct-to-consumer businesses and has played a pivotal role in the development of our international plans. She will be a key force in driving our growth in Europe.”

On Payan’s departure, she added: “I’ve personally worked closely with Hervé over the past few years and I’ve appreciated his entrepreneurial spirit, his focus on innovation and good sense of humor. We are thankful to Hervé for staying on until the end of August to ensure a smooth transition of this important business.”

Sulebakk’s promotion follows WarnerMedia announcing on Wednesday that former Hulu executive Johannes Larcher will lead the global rollout of HBO Max. Dogra was only confirmed in her new role on Monday.