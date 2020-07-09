Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Meghan Markle Seeks Court Order Against British Tabloid; David Olusoga To Deliver Edinburgh Keynote; ITV Studios Hires Global Entertainment COO — Global Briefs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan On Safely Shooting Season 4 In A Pandemic, Emmy Momentum & More: Q&A

Read the full story

HBO Europe Names Christina Sulebakk As Its New Chief

Christina Sulebakk
WarnerMedia

Christina Sulebakk has been named as the new head of HBO Europe, replacing Hervé Payan who will step down from the role at the end of August after five years.

Sulebakk has worked at the WarnerMedia brand for more than eight years and is currently executive vice president, chief marketing officer and head of distribution. She will report to Priya Dogra, the newly-promoted president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in EMEA and APAC.

Dogra said: “Christina is a tremendously talented executive who has been integral to the success of HBO Europe. She has a deep understanding of direct-to-consumer businesses and has played a pivotal role in the development of our international plans. She will be a key force in driving our growth in Europe.”

On Payan’s departure, she added: “I’ve personally worked closely with Hervé over the past few years and I’ve appreciated his entrepreneurial spirit, his focus on innovation and good sense of humor. We are thankful to Hervé for staying on until the end of August to ensure a smooth transition of this important business.”

Sulebakk’s promotion follows WarnerMedia announcing on Wednesday that former Hulu executive Johannes Larcher will lead the global rollout of HBO Max. Dogra was only confirmed in her new role on Monday.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad