HBO Acquires Diana Peralta’s Family Drama ‘De Lo Mio’

EXCLUSIVE: HBO has acquired exclusive broadcast and streaming rights to the family drama De Lo Mio directed by Diana Peralta and starring Sasha Merci, Darlene “Dee Nasty” Demorizi and Héctor Aníbal. The film is set to premiere in November on the premium cabler and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

De Lo Mio, which marks Peralta’s feature debut, made its world premiere as the closing night film at BAMcinemaFest 2019. The drama follows. Rita (Merci) and Carolina (Demorizi), two high-spirited sisters raised in New York who travel to the Dominican Republic to reunite with their estranged brother Dante (Aníbal) to clean out their late father’s home before it is sold and demolished. While sorting through the remnants of their family’s legacy, things beome emotional as joys, pains and traumas resurface — all of which the siblings must confront.

“De Lo Mio is a universal story about staying connected with the people you love across borders and generations,” said Peralta. “I set out to create a love letter to my Dominican-American heritage with this film.”

She added, “HBO is an amazing partner and I could not be more thrilled to work with them to celebrate my community and share De Lo Mio with a wider audience. It’s amazing to see an iconic company like HBO support Independent Film and also give a platform to AfroLatinx stories.”

Peralta work as a producer on the short documentary La Feria Concreta which screened as part of the Dominican Republic’s first pavilion installation at the 2014 Venice Biennale of Architecture. As her feature directorial debut, De Lo Mio won Best Narrative Feature at IndieMemphis Film Festival in 2019 and Best Film at the RiverRun International Film Festival in 2020. Peralta is represented by Cinetic Media.

De Lo Mio is produced by Alexandra Byer (Funny Face, The Mountains Are a Dream that Call to Me, Colewell) and Michelle Peralta, who co-produced the music video for Ed Schrader’s Music Beat’s “Seagull” and has worked as a contributing editor and photographer at publications including WSJ Magazine, the New Yorker, Vogue Italia and Forbes.