Haruma Miura Dies: ‘Attack On Titan’ And ‘Kimi Ni Todoke’ Star Was 30

Actor Haruma Miura, one of Japan’s top young film and television stars, has died at age 30 after being found unresponsive at his Minato ward home in Tokyo.

His manager found Miura when he came to his home to check on the star, who did not show up for work. News reports said he was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating his cause of death as a possible suicide, reports said.

Miura debuted in Japanese film at age seven, appearing in the drama Agri in 1997.

He was a founder of the band Brash Brats with his fellow classmates, but the group went on hiatus in 2005.

From there, Miura earned the Sponichi Grand Prix Newcomer Award at the Mainichi Film Awards in 2009 for his role in Naoko. He also won the newcomer award at the 31st Japan Academy Awards for that role.

Miura appeared in several Japanese TV dramas, doing supporting roles in Binbō Danshi and Gokusen before being cast as the lead in Bloody Monday opposite Takeru Satoh.