‘Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something’ Docu Acquired By Greenwich Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to Rick Korn’s documentary Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something, which follows the Grammy-winning and 16 million album-selling singer-songwriter and activist who spent his fame and fortune trying to end world hunger before his tragic passing. The docu will hit the fall festival circuit before Greenwich’s release in October.

The pic features features Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Pete Seeger, Sir Bob Geldof, Kenny Rogers, Graham Nash, Pat Benatar, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Robert Lamm, Richie Havens and Harry Belafonte intimately reflecting on Chapin’s impact on music and the world. His “Cat’s in the Cradle” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100 and received a 1975 Grammy nom for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011. He also hit the U.S. top 40 with “Taxi” in 1972 and “WOLD” two years later. Chapin died in a 1981 traffic accident.

“It is a tremendous honor to be working with Greenwich Entertainment on the distribution for this important and timely film on Harry Chapin,” said director Korn. “Harry was so much more than just a famous ’70s singer-songwriter, he was a humanitarian in the truest sense by fighting for the hungry and impoverished. We made this film because Harry was unlike any other music artist of his generation and his impact on music artists like Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Sir Bob Geldof, would lead to some of the biggest humanitarian efforts ever. The fact that his legacy is still saving lives to this day is testament to Harry’s larger than life spirit. Who better than Greenwich to help spread his word to future generations?”

“My father was incredibly passionate about writing and singing story songs and he performed over 200 concerts a year. He was also deeply committed to ending world hunger,” said executive producer Jason Chapin. “His ability to take on seemingly impossibly challenges was incredible. Everyone loved to be around him because he had so much positive energy. My father once said, ‘We all have the potential to move the world, and the world is ready to be moved.’ This is a truly inspiring film that celebrates those that have and will make many others want to Do Something.”

The In Plain View Entertainment documentary was produced by Korn and S.A. Baron with executive producers David Boxenbaum, Jason Chapin, Sandy Chapin, Charlie Cohen/WMG, and David Miller.

The deal was negotiated by Greenwich’s Andy Bohn and David Boxenbaum on behalf of the filmmakers.

Greenwich handled the theatrical release of Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi’s Oscar-winning doc Free Solo, which grossed $17.5M at the domestic box office. Last year, Greenwich released two of top the documentary hits of the year with Andrew Slater’s Echo in the Canyon ($3.4M) and Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice ($4.3M) from Oscar winners Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman.