Fox News To Air Harris Faulkner Special On National Conversation On Race

Harris Faulkner will host a one hour special on Fox News Channel on Sunday, Harris Faulkner Presents: The Fight for America, that will spotlight the national conversation on race.

The special, at 10 PM ET, will feature Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC); former NFL player Herschel Walker; Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police; and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Also appearing will be Fox News host Sean Hannity and contributors Alveda King and Gianno Caldwell. Fox News Channel correspondents Bryan Llenas and Kevin Corke also will provide reports.

The network said the show will focus on the protests following the death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement, the calls to “defund the police,” and the removal of statues from public parks and other areas.

Faulkner, who joined Fox News Channel in 2005, anchors Fox News’ Outnumbered at noon ET and Outnumbered Overtime at 1 PM. This will be Faulkner’s fourth town hall special this year. She recently hosted America Copes Together, focusing on the mental health effects of the coronavirus, and America Learns Together, focusing on distance learning during the pandemic. She was a moderator with Bill Hemmer of a town hall with President Donald Trump in March.