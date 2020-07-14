‘Happy Endings’ Cast Reunites For Pandemic-Themed Zoom Charity Special

The long-in-the-works Happy Endings charity cast reunion has been officially confirmed.

Cast members Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Casey Wilson and a surprise guest will reunite and perform new scripted material from the writers of Happy Endings entitled “And The Pandemmy Goes To…” Following the event will be a special live fan Q&A with the cast. The event will premiere on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube page on Monday, July 20 at 4 p.m. PT.

The special, organized by Happy Endings studio SPT, aims to raise money for Color of Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts.

“For years, the people (and multiple networks) have spoken: they do not want this show to continue,” Happy Endings creator David Caspe said. “Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity. So if you wanna watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all.”

Happy Endings premiered on ABC in 2011 and ran for three seasons. There had been chatter recently that ABC may be interested in a revival or reboot.