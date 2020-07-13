‘Hanna’ Renewed For Season 3 At Amazon 

The action drama Hanna is coming back to ruthlessly fight for another season. Amazon Studios on Monday ordered a third season of the series based on Joe Wright’s 2011 film.

The renewal comes after the second season premiered on the streamer July 3.

The series follows the titular character, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who is on the run from a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

At the end of the first season, Hanna found out she is not the only young woman with skills like hers that came out of the Utrax program. In the latest season, she risks her freedom to rescue her friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) at their new facility, The Meadows, which is run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) and his right-hand man Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh). Hanna finds help in the unlikely form of her previous nemesis, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), who must protect both herself and Hanna from the ruthless organization she once trusted.

As she dives deeper into the world of The Meadows and meets others like herself, including Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), she begins to question her role in the larger context of Utrax’s assassin program and ultimately, where she truly belongs.

David Farr returns as writer and executive producer. Tom Coan will serve as executive producer for NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, while Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements executive produce alongside Scott Nemes. Hanna is produced by NBCU International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” said Farr. “When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

“David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with Hanna.”

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios added, “Thanks to David Farr, Tom Coan and the wonderful cast and crew of Hanna for delivering two smashing seasons, and to Amazon for being the best partner anyone could hope for. Strap in for Season 3.”