‘Hamilton’ Won’t Get Its Shot At Los Angeles Until Next Spring

The Los Angeles production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton won’t be arriving at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre until next April, more than a year after its originally scheduled premiere.

After repeated postponements due to the COVID-19 shutdown, producers have officially scotched the latest start-up target of September, canceling all performances currently on sale between September 8, 2020 through February 28, 2021.

The new plan is to begin performances April 6, 2021. The initial engagement will run until June 27, then will make way for another Pantages commitment, returning on October 12 and playing until January 2, 2022.

“Broadway in Hollywood and Hamilton continue to monitor the developments of COVID-19,” the producers said in the announcement. “In support of the well-being of the theatre-going public as well as those who work on the production and at the theatre, the difficult but necessary decision has been made to cancel all performances of Hamilton currently on sale.”

Tickets for the newly announced performance dates will go on sale to the public on July 28.

The new L.A. production originally was set to begin performances on March 12, 2020, but was suspended prior to the premiere due to the pandemic. A national tour of Hamilton had a four-month run at the Pantages in 2017.

The New York production, along with all other Broadway shows, won’t be returning to the stage before Spring 2021, though Broadway’s reopening date has not been determined.