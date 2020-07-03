Tom Hiddleston & Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Reps Hamilton Hodell Makes Promotions In Restructure

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton Hodell, the UK talent agency that counts Tom Hiddleston, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Naomi Ackie and Oscar-winner Emma Thompson among its clients, has made a raft of promotions.

Managing director Christian Hodell has become CEO, while Christopher Farrar has moved up to managing director. Madeleine Dewhirst and Alexander Cooke have both been made partners.

Hodell said: “I am so proud of these great agents and colleagues who started as assistants within the company and rose to become industry leaders.

“Maddie Dewhirst brings over ten years of experience, a sharp eye for talent and business plus a meticulous attention to detail in her work. Alex Cooke is a dynamic force who lives for the business and forges strong relationships with talent and buyers.”

Farrar added: “We look forward to adding more partners in the not too distant future. Hamilton Hodell is looking ahead and taking steps to build on our current successes in order to give our clients the best possible representation.”

Hamilton Hodell also represents Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, David Oyelowo, Ben Whishaw and Tilda Swinton. It manages their acting, writing and directing responsibilities.