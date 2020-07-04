Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Major League Baseball Cancels 2020 All-Star Game At Dodger Stadium

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Hamilton’ Debut Has Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cast All Atwitter

Miranda and Soo Courtesy of Disney

There’s nowhere to go and little to do this July 4 weekend (thanks, coronavirus!). But Disney+ has capitalized on the downtime to bring a streaming treat to masses with the debut last night of the Hamilton film version.

The streaming Hamilton captures a 2016 performance with the original cast. As Deadline revealed back in February, Disney paid $75 million for worldwide rights to the show that won 11 Tony Awards that year, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Disney won the deal with a commitment for a wide global theatrical release for the 2 hour, 40 minute movie, which was shot two weeks before the original cast left.

As we all know, circumstances changed that distribution plan. But the cast and crew, led by creator Lin-Manual Miranda, still were as happy as a kid on Christmas morning about the streaming debut.

Some of the online reactions:

 

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad