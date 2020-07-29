Gunpowder & Sky Nabs Worldwide Rights To Ultimate Fighting Championship Documentary

Independent studio Gunpowder & Sky has acquired worldwide rights to UFC 1: Origins of the Octagon, a documentary that traces the roots of the pro MMA league to its tumultuous first event in 1993. The Ultimate Fighting Championship film will get a fall release.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Gunpowder & Sky on bringing this stranger-than-fiction tale to life,” said Producer Mike Tollin. “Director Mason Gordon captures the wild convergence of the world’s greatest gladiators in a truly epic battle. This is actually how UFC got started…”

From the producers of the Chicago Bulls doc The Last Dance, the UFC UFC 1: Origins of the Octagon explores the improbable tale of how Rorian Gracie, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, and Art Davie, once a used car salesman, teamed with Bob Meyrowitz’s pay-per-view company SEG to mount UFC 1 – the first fight in UFC history – in Denver and launch a sports phenomenon.

The film was made with the support of the Gracie family, and features renowned fighters Royce Gracie and Rickson Gracie, along with Ken Shamrock, Taylor Wily, Gerard Gordeau and Kathy Long.

“With sports audiences around the world currently starved for content, we are thrilled to be partnering once again with our incredibly talented friends at Mandalay” said Janet Brown of Gunpowder & Sky.