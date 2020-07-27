GSN’s ‘Common Knowledge’ Game Show Gets Summer Run On Fox Stations

Game Show Network’s popular trivia-based game show Common Knowledge has been picked up by Fox Television Stations for a four-week test run next month. Beginning on August 3, Common Knowledge, distributed by Sony Pictures TV, will air on Fox stations in eight markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, Tampa, Minneapolis, Orlando and Austin.

“This is the first time we have done a summer test, and we look forward seeing Joey Fatone host Common Knowledge on the Fox Television stations this August,” said John Weiser, president, First Run Television, SPT.

Common Knowledge, which premiered on Game Show Network on January 14, 2019, is a game show that asks those practical, everyday questions that, in theory, everyone should know. Hosted by Fatone, Common Knowledge features two teams of three players consisting of friends, family and/or colleagues who compete to answer multiple-choice questions in three rounds of play. The winning team goes on to the bonus round to play for a $10,000 prize.

“Common Knowledge is a consistent performer for us and a fan favorite so we are excited to work with SPT for this summer test on Fox Television stations,” Fran Shea, executive vice president of programming and marketing, Game Show Network added. “We are dedicated to creating family-friendly, fun programming that you can turn on, play-along and watch no matter who is in the room.”

Common Knowledge is produced by Game Show Enterprises, LLC for Game Show Network with Tim Puntillo serving as executive producer.