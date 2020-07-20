‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios, Launches Production Company

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is expanding her relationship with ABC Studios. Shahidi and her business partner and mother, Keri Shahidi, have signed an exclusive overall deal with the studio behind the hit series to develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming and broadcast via their newly launched production company 7th Sun. The company will be based at ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” said Shahidi. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

Related Story LeBron James' SpringHill Entertainment Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios For Scripted Series

Keri Shahidi Nathalie Gordon

Inspired to continue elevating underrepresented voices, 7th Sun’s mission is “to pursue projects that touch upon themes of history, heritage, culture, and joy.” The Shahidis have brought on veteran executive Lajoie St. George to lead development for 7th Sun. St. George brings over 10 years of experience from NBC International, and an equivalent passion to champion accurate and reflective media.

“We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since black-ish,” said ABC Studios President Jonnie Davis. “When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series ‘grown-ish,’ she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our Studio.”

Shahidi became known for her starring role as the oldest daughter Zoey Johnson on the Kenya Barris-created black-ish on ABC and Freeform spinoff grown-ish, which is ranked as the No.1 live action cable comedy series of the 2019-2020 TV season among African American Adults 18-34. Under the guidance of Barris, who also created mixed-ish, Shahidi became the youngest producer on the network.

“Yara is a force,” said Barris. “She is insanely talented, unreasonably smart and hardworking beyond compare,” said Kenya Barris. “I’ve called her ‘McMogul’ for years and seeing all that she has accomplished should come as no surprise to anyone that knows her. This deal is just the beginning for Yara, and I’m excited to see where she takes this next chapter and the storyteller she becomes.”

The Shahidis are repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment and attorney Ryan Nord.