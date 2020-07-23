Greg Vaughan Exits ‘Days Of Our Lives’ After 8 Years

Another longtime cast member is saying goodbye to Days of Our Lives. Greg Vaughan, who has portrayed Eric Brady on the NBC daytime drama since 2012, announced he is leaving the show.

I’ve finished my reign at Days,” Vaughan told his former General Hospital co-stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson on their That’s Awesome! podcast on Wednesday.

Vaughan said he made the decision when Days “was going through a renewal negotiation and not knowing where they were going to go,” adding that he felt his time on the daytime drama “was coming to an end, anyway.”

However, he did not completely close the door to an eventual return. “… For all my Days fans that are listening, I love you all. It’s never over, so I’m not gonna say it’s over. I’m taking a break, if you will.”

Vaughan won a supporting actor Daytime Emmy award in 2018 for the role.

Network representatives for Days had no comment on Vaughan’s announcement when reached by Deadline. We hear his final episode will air in late September.

His exit comes just days after Kristian Alfonso, one of the daytime drama’s most recognizable and longest-tenured stars, said she would not be returning when the show resumes production in September.

Like all other Hollywood productions, Days of Our Lives suspended shooting in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the soap traditionally is ahead of schedule and has enough originals in the can to take it through early October.

Days, which in January was renewed for a 56th season, comes from Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures TV.