Greg Kinnear Joins Courteney Cox In Starz’s ‘Shining Vale’ Horror Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Kinnear is set as the male lead opposite Courteney Cox in Shining Vale, Starz’s horror-comedy pilot from Divorce creator Sharon Horgan and Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof. The half-hour show hails from Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate in association with Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Astrof from a story he wrote with Horgan, Shining Vale stems from an idea by Kaplan. It follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat (Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.

Kinnear will play Terry Phelps, Pat’s sweet, sensitive husband. He assumed he was married to the perfect wife until she had an affair with their young handyman, destroying the kitchen island, and maybe his marriage. Ever the optimist, Terry is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his family together, including intensive couples therapy and cashing in all his assets to buy an Old Victorian house in the suburbs of Connecticut, trading his 12-minute commute for a 90-minute train ride into the city. Despite his brave face and can-do spirit, it is clear that he has some deep-seated resentment, which occasionally peeks out as rage. Especially when his wife tells him she believes their new house is haunted. Terry’s challenge will be to ride out whatever is going on with Pat, without completely losing his own mind in the process.

Horgan and Mountford executive produce via Merman alongside Astrof through his Other Shoe Productions and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. Dearbhla Walsh is set to direct and executive produce the pilot.

Kinnear, an Oscar nominee for As Good as It Gets, starred in the sixth and final season of Netflix’s House of Cards. His recent credits also include the sci-fi anthology series Electric Dreams and CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone reboot as well as Rowan Athale’s Strange but True, The Red Sea Diving Resort and Ira Sachs’ Frankie. He can be seen starring as Bob Hope in the comedy-drama Misbehaviour and also stars in the upcoming Dreamland. Kinnear has received Emmy nominations for his guest-starring role on ABC’s Modern Family and for his portrayal of John F. Kennedy in The Kennedys miniseries. He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Rick Genow at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.