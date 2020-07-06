Gravitas Acquires ‘Machine’ Documentary; Lionsgate Releases ‘The Swing of Things’ Trailer; Fox Soul Picks Up ‘Unpacked with Hari Williams’ – News Briefs

Gravitas Ventures has obtained the North American rights Machine, a documentary about the rise of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning from I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead filmmaker Justin Krook. Set for an on-demand release on September 8, the James Maclurcan and Luke Mazzaferro-written film travels from Japan, Germany, America, Australia, and the United Nations in Geneva featuring inventors, engineers and thought leaders as they tackle the myriad of ethical dilemmas this radical new technology brings. Michael Hilliard and Luke Mazzaferro produced the pic via Australia-based production company Finch in association with Supper Club. Finch’s Rob Galluzzo, Supper Club’s David Gelb, Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and Sean Mckeever and Nick Cleaver served as executive producers. Endeavor Content negotiated the deal with Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

Luke Wilson, Olivia Culpo, Adelaide Kane, Jon Lovitz, and Glee alum Chord Overstreet star in The Swing of Things, a raunchy comedy which Lionsgate will release on VOD July 14. The pic centers around an innocent young couple, Tom and Laura Jane, who set off for the destination wedding of their dreams, things quickly go awry when their flight is diverted to Jamaica. Matt Shapira directed the film which was produced by Luke Daniels and Mark Crump. Check out the trailer below.

Fox Soul, the new live, ad-supported streaming channel aimed at African-American viewers, is set to air Unpacked with Hari Williams, a new sketch series that uses comedy to tackle a range of issues relevant to the Black community starting July 8. The timely show, created by actor/ writer Hari Williams and executive produced by Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show), uses satire to address issues relevant to the Black community and also features a celebrity panel discussion hosted by Williams, that delves further into the subject presented in the sketch and presents solutions rooted in empowerment and progress. Celebrity guests include Amin Joseph (Snowfall), Brely Evans (Ambition), Michelle Mitchenor (Lethal Weapon), Tia Oso (BLD PWR), Joseph Williams (Black Lives Matter LA) and more. “I think this is the perfect time for our show to be coming out,” said Williams. “We’re living through an unprecedented time of change for Black folks and I’m proud to partner with Fox Soul to meaningfully engage with activists and entertainers to push the dialogue forward.” See trailer.