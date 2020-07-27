‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ Star Tony Revolori Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Revolori has signed with WME for representation.

He first came to the attention of audiences and critics with his breakout performance as Zero, the scene-stealing lobby boy in Wes Anderson’s Oscar-winning The Grand Budapest Hotel. The film also starred Ralph Fiennes, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Edward Norton and not only over performed at the box-office but went on to land nine Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

He can currently be seen in M. Night Shymalan’s Apple TV+ series Servant, which also stars Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose and Rupert Grint. On the film side, he was recently seen reprising his role of Flash Thompson in Spider-Man: Homecoming after first appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home, both directed by Jon Watts for Marvel and Sony. Other films include Rick Famuyiwa’s Sundance hit Dope, Hannah Fidell’s The Long Dumb Road, the Sundance Audience Award-winning drama Umria(in which he speaks entirely in Hindi), J. Blakeson’s The Fifth Wave for Sony, Jeffrey Blitz’s Table 19 for Searchlight and Ricardo de Montreuil’s Lowriders for Blumhouse and Universal.

Revolori recently reunited with Anderson for his next feature The French Dispatch, which also stars Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Elisabeth Moss and Saorise Ronan. As productions get back up and running, Revolori will be busy shooting on the TV and film front, starting with the second season of Servant followed by the next installment of the Spider-Man franchise.