Grace Van Patten Joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Grace Van Patten is set as a lead opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content.

Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Van Patten will play Zoe, one of the nine “perfect” strangers. In addition to Kidman and McCarthy, Weaving joins previously cast Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg and Samara Weaving.



Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and McCarthay.. The series is eyeing a 2021 debut.

Van Patten recently finished shooting the indie feature Mayday, written and directed by Karen Cinorre. She’ll next be seen starring in Karem Sanga’s The Violent Heart. Her previous credits include The Meyerowitz Stories and Under the Silver Lake. Van Patten is repped by Brookside Artist Management and WME.