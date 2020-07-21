Grace Del Val Joins Bad Robot As Head Of Business Affairs

Alcon Entertainment’s Grace Del Val has joined Bad Robot as the company’s Head of Business Affairs, and will oversee business and legal affairs across the company’s film, television, games, live and music divisions.

The hire was announced by Brian Weinstein, Bad Robot’s President and COO, to whom Del Val will report.

“Grace brings unique expertise and insights and the perfect set of experiences to Bad Robot,” said said Weinstein. “From her corporate law roots to her extensive entertainment law and business affairs background, Grace is the ideal leader to help us navigate this complicated but exciting next chapter for Bad Robot.”

Del Val will also take part in establishing and managing the company’s operating policies and procedures.

“I am honored to be joining Bad Robot at such an exciting time and to be working with JJ, Katie, and Brian, as well as the entire, incredibly thoughtful, smart, and kind team,” Del Val said. “Bad Robot pursues and produces creatively ambitious content with great impact, and it is inspiring to be a part of the team bringing these projects to audiences around the world.”

Before Alcon, Del Val served as VP Business & Legal Affairs at A+E Studios/A&E Networks and was Sony’s Executive Director of US Business Affairs.

Bad Robot’s current hit, HBO’s Westworld has been renewed for a 4th season, and Castle Rock is streaming all seasons on Hulu. Upcoming projects include Lovecraft Country for HBO and Little Voice for Apple TV+. The company has Demimonde set up with HBO, as well as Lisey’s Story and My Glory Was I Have Such Friends set up with Apple TV+. Most recently, Bad Robot announced individual series production commitments for three new one-hour dramas with HBO Max including Duster, Overlook, and Untitled DC “Justice League Dark.”