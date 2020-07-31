Gotham Awards Shifts Date Into 2021; Nominations In November

The 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards are moving from their previously set November date and will now take place January 11, 2021, organizer the Independent Film Project said Friday.

The event is usually the unofficial kickof to the film awards season, and last year was December 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. But the coronavirus pandemic has blown up the annual kudos season, with the Oscars last month moving its show to April 25 and the other key awards ceremonies from the Golden Globes to BAFTA moving along with it.

The new date will for now keep the Gothams in the No. 1 position with its show honoring the year’s best in indie films in 10 categories. Films released through February 28, 2021 will be eligible this year, with the deadline for submissions October 1 and nominations announced November 12.

No word yet on if the IFP is planning for an in-home or a virtual ceremony. New York is slowly emerging from its stay-at-home shell even as other parts of the U.S. remain hot spots in the COVID-19 fight.

Last year, Netflix’s Marriage Story was named the group’s Best Feature on its way to a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Netflix dominated the night with six victories in the 10 categories.