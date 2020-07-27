Google employees will work from home at least until next July due to the coronavirus pandemic, a decision that makes the search engine company the first major U.S. corporation to commit to the year-long stay-at-home plan.

According to a report in today’s Wall Street Journal, Google’s plan affects nearly all of the company’s 200,000 full-time and contract employees across Google parent Alphabet Inc. WaPo describes Google’s decision as among the “cautious camp of companies” with regard to remote working. The newspaper reports that the decision was made last week by Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai.

Sources tell WaPo that Pichai made the decision “in part by sympathy for employees with families to plan for uncertain school years that may involve at-home instruction…”

Some Google staffers have already been notified, with a general announcement expected as early as today.