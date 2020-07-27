Golden Globes Shifts Movie Eligibility Period To Align With Oscars; Nominations Date, Timeline Set

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday revealed the timeline for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which are scheduled for February 28, 2021 at the Beverly Hilton in a live ceremony to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on NBC.
The group said nominations will be announced February 3, while it also officially extended its English-and foreign-language motion picture eligibility period to February 28, which now aligns with the Oscars which was the first of the major movie-season awards to move its date (to April 25) because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That move set off a chain reaction among the other major guild and critics awards.
For 2021, Globes-eligible TV programs will continue to be subject to the December 31, 2020 deadline for Globes eligibility. The deadline to submit both film and television entries for Golden Globe award consideration is November 30; the HFPA said today its submission website for all entries is open (see the full Globes timeline below.
The Globes in June marked out its 2021 date for February 28, which had been the Oscars’ original spot. The later dates from the major awards at the time were looking to leapfrog any potential second COVID-19 wave that had been expected in the winter; most of the U.S. is still battling through a spike in the second half of the first wave, however, with several hot spots still a problem including in Los Angeles.
Fey and Poehler were announced as the 2021 Globes hosts back in January, returning them to duty after they hosted the NBC telecast from 2013-2015. The show is produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA.
Here’s the full Golden Globes timeline:
Now Open
Submission website for 2021 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries
November 30
Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms
December 30
Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young
January 12, 2021
Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young (5 p.m. PT)
January 13, 2021
Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young (5 p.m. PT)
January 26, 2021
Final screening date for Motion Pictures
January 27, 2021
Final date for Motion Picture press conferences
January 30, 2021
Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young (noon PT)
February 3, 2021
Announcement of nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (5 a.m. PT)
February 10, 2021
Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young
February 23, 2021
Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young (5 p.m. PT)
February 28, 2021
Presentation of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
