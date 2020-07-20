‘Godfather Of Harlem’-Inspired Docuseries From Forest Whitaker Set At Epix

Epix is expanding its Godfather of Harlem franchise. The network has given a green light to By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem, a four-part docuseries inspired by the music and subjects featured in the original series starring Forest Whitaker.

The docuseries brings alive the dramatic true story of Harlem and its music during the 1960’s, and connects that history to our present moment. Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi’s Significant Productions will executive produce the docuseries with Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Keith McQuirter for Decoder Media. It’s set for premiere this fall.

Combining interviews, archival footage, evocative imagery and key moments from the Godfather of Harlem series itself, the series will take audiences on a musical journey that brings to life the excitement of 1960’s Harlem, and introduces the artists who dared to use their voices, instruments and lyrics to take a stand against oppression, per Epix. Through the prism of contemporary artists, audiences will see beyond the black and white historical images into the multicolored souls of musicians unafraid to use music as a weapon against change, the network says.

Godfather of Harlem has been renewed for a second season, which is to begin production in the near future. Season one of the series, produced by ABC Signature Studios, is currently available for streaming.