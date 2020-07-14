United in grief, Glee alumni gathered today on the shores of Piru, the lake that took away their friend and former co-star Naya Rivera. The poignant image of the group, holding hands at the edge of the lake, staring at the water where Rivera spent her last hours, encapsulated the heartache of a group that has been through tragedies before.

Rivera is the third of Glee‘s original core young ensemble to pass away unexpectedly, following Cory Monteith, who died exactly seven years ago today, and Mark Salling. Well liked by many of her former castmates, Rivera died in an apparent accident while pushing her young son to safety, according to preliminary reports by authorities.

Prayers for Rivera from her former co-stars had been pouring in since she went missing five days ago. In disappear over the lack of news, Heather Morris, who played Rivera’s love interest on the Fox series, yesterday offered her services to the Ventura Sheriff’s department for assistance with the search.

The ‘Glee’ Cast Say Their Final Goodbyes To Naya Rivera

Today, she was at the lake, alongside her former colleagues, saying goodbye to her friend.

Here are some social media posts by Glee cast and crew mourning Rivera:

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Hey, July 13th….🖕 — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020

💔 — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 13, 2020

💔 Naya, you will be missed so much. 😞 — Josh Sussman (@JoshSussman) July 13, 2020

Notable Hollywood & Entertainment Industry Deaths In 2020: Photo Gallery