GLAAD Media Awards Sets Virtual Ceremony With Hosts Fortune Feimster And Gina Yashere; Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Gabrielle Union, ‘Pose’ Cast To Appear

GLAAD is going virtual with the 31st Annual GLAAD Awards Media ceremony which will stream on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube on July 30 at 8pm ET and will air on Logo on August 3 at 8pm ET. Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere are set to bring the funny as this year’s hosts.

Honoring film, TV and media for its fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues, the GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies were originally supposed to take place in New York on March 19 and in Los Angeles on April 16. The ceremonies were canceled due to the pandemic, but GLAAD shifted plans and strived ahead in order to give shine to the LGBTQ-centric film, TV and media. Earlier this year, GLAAD announced over 175 nominees in 30 categories who are being recognized for their work in queer media.

GLAAD has unveiled all-star guest appearances that include Dolly Parton, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, Lil Nas X, cast and producers of Pose, Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Lena Waithe (Master of None, Queen & Slim, Twenties), Jonica T. Gibbs (Twenties), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Rachel Maddow (The Rachel Maddow Show), Ryan O’Connell (Special), trans model and advocate Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross (Pose, American Horror Story), Brain Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star, The L Word: Generation Q), Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Head Over Heels), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart, House), Raquel Willis (Writer, Activist, Director of Communications – Ms. Foundation), WWE superstar Sonya Deville, and comedian Benito Skinner. On top of all that, the ceremony will feature a special performance from the slay-worthy Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle.

“Among this year’s nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”