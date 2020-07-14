Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Tom Hanks-Starrer ‘Greyhound’ Torpedoes Apple TV+ Opening-Weekend Records

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Telluride Film Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Amid Coronavirus Spike

Read the full story

Gina Prince-Bythewood To Direct ‘Woman King’ For Viola Davis

Sony Pictures

In the wake of Netflix recently streaming Skydance’s Old Guard, that pic’s director Gina Prince-Bythewood is looking to direct The Woman King at TriStar for Oscar winner Viola Davis.

The movie is set in The Kingdom of Dahomey, which was a powerful state of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Davis will play Nanisca, the general of an all-female military unit, who alongside her daughter Nawi, crusade against the French and regional tribes who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’re about.

Cathy Schulman’s Welle Entertainment is producing with Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions.

Variety first had the news.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad