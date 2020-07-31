Mitchell LaFortune, Scribe Of Gerard Butler’s ‘Kandahar’, Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter and former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, Mitchell LaFortune has inked with APA.

LaFortune, who has served on multiple intelligence deployments to Afghanistan, recently penned Burn Run which turned into Kandahar, repping Gerard Butler’s reteam with his Angel Has Fallen filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh. Kandahar was a notable seller in the recent 2020 virtual Cannes market, as Deadline first told you.

LaFortune has worked on revisions for Butler’s Greenland, Robocop Returns for MGM, Split Second, Manhunt for Solstice, and The Gone World for 20th Century Studios.

Additionally, LaFortune just signed on to adapt the 2019 documentary Last Breath, a suspenseful survival story of deep-sea saturation diving that occurred in 2012 for Gold Circle, as well as an action franchise set in the Middle East for M.B.C. studios.

Earlier this week, LaFortune became attached for the feature adaptation of author Perry O’Brien’s revenge thriller, Fire in The Blood, which publishes next month and has already received strong interest from multiple buyers.

APA is one of a few full-service agencies in the industry currently able to represent writers during the ongoing WGA standoff. Since signing the WGA’s franchise agreement earlier this year and merging its television, I.P., and motion picture divisions under their new ‘APA Scripted Literary’ banner, the agency has signed numerous scribes including Spinning Out showrunner Lara Olsen, American Gods executive producer Anne Kenney, Killer Women creator Hannah Shakespeare, The Middle executive producer Tim Hobert, Emerald City creator Matthew Arnold, 11.22.63 executive producer Brian Nelson, The Son co-creator Lee Shipman, and Rescue Me executive producer Evan Reilly.

LaFortune continues to be repped by Cavalry Media and attorney Eric Feig.