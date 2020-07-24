UPDATED, 10:43AM: STX’s Greenland is now going to Sept. 25 stateside from its Aug. 14 release date in the wake of several major studios hitting pausing and delaying their event films. The Gerard Butler movie will debut first offshore –which is great news– in Belgium (July 29), France (Aug 5) and Scandinavia (Aug 12). STX/Miramax’s The Gentlemen was an early 2020 global win with a gross of $115M.
UPDATED, June 12: More three-card-monte maneuvers on the summer theatrical release schedule. With Warner Bros. taking Christopher Nolan’s Tenet‘s from July 17 to July 31, STX is now moving its Gerard Butler-Morena Baccarin action movie Greenland off that date to Aug. 14. That’s where Wonder Woman 1984 was standing before she jumped to Oct. 2.
PREVIOUSLY, June 11: The Gerard Butler-Morena Baccarin action movie Greenland from STX is now scheduled for a July 31 theatrical opening.
The pic directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Chris Sparling was previously scheduled for June 12 prior to the COVID-19 exhibition shutdown.
