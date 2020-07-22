Geraldo Rivera Calls Donald Trump “Brave” For Ghislaine Maxwell Well Wishes, Says Alleged Procurer’s Detention Is “Woke Politics”

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera says President Donald Trump was “brave” to offer well wishes to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. And Rivera didn’t stop there, saying the pre-trial detention of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged procurer of underage girls is just “woke politics.”
In a soon-to-trend tweet this morning, Rivera wrote, “When asked @realDonaldTrump
said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics.”
Maxwell was arrested on July 2 at her New Hampshire estate and charged on multiple counts of conspiracy and perjury in connection to an alleged sex-trafficking scheme involving three unnamed minors as young as 14 between 1994 and 1997. New York Judge Alison Nathan deemed Maxwell a flight risk due to her wealth and foreign connections and ordered that she be held without bail in a Brooklyn detention center until her trial, tentatively set for July 2021.
Related Story
Donald Trump On Jeffrey Epstein's Jailed Associate Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I Just Wish Her Well'
In another surreal moment in Trump press conference history, the president was asked Tuesday by a New York Post reporter if Trump he thought Maxwell was “going to turn in powerful men?”
Responded Trump: “I don’t know. I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is.”
While Rivera praised the president’s response, othjers weren’t so understanding. Cable news was buzzing with debates over whether Trump was considering a pardon for Epstein’s former girlfriend, and even some of Trump’s fellow Republicans knocked the president’s tone-deaf response.
“This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes, @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted Rep. Chip Roy, a conservative Republican from Texas. “She needs to be severely punished… and justice must be served for the girls she abused. For ALL involved.”
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.