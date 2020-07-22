Georgia-Based Outfit Southern Stories Sets Rodeo Drama ‘Ride’ From ‘No Man’s Land’ Duo Conor & Jake Allyn

EXCLUSIVE: Fledgling Georgia-based production outfit Southern Stories will produce and finance rodeo drama Ride from Conor and Jake Allyn, whose most recent feature No Man’s Land was picked up by IFC Films last month.

Based on an original screenplay from Jake Allyn and Josh Plasse (The Baxters), the feature will be directed by Conor Allyn (Walk. Ride. Rodeo), with plans to expand into series format. Leah Daniels Butler (Empire) is currently casting for a scheduled fall production.

Maggie Monteith (Swimming With Men) is producing through her recently launched Georgia-based label Southern Stories and Upton Films, alongside James Gibb (V Wars). The film will be financed by Southern Stories.

The film will follow a successful couple whose relationship is tested when their child is diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Cracks in the family begin to show when their adopted son returns from prison to start a career as a bull rider.

Maggie Monteith said: “Conor, Jake and Josh have created something really special in Ride. There is so much of current relevance in this story to families struggling to survive. We hope to capture the hearts of an audience that will recognize and want to see more of the Hawkins family.”

Conor and Jake Allyn added: “Bull riding is a perfect metaphor for family. It’s tumultuous, unpredictable, and incredibly frustrating, but also simple. As long you stay on, you have a chance. We’re so excited that Southern Stories decided to take this ride with us.”

Conor recently directed and Jake wrote and starred in modern western No Man’s Land. Currently in post-production, the film also stars Frank Grillo, Andie MacDowell and George Lopez. Conor previously directed Netflix original Walk. Ride. Rodeo and IFC’s action-thriller Java Heat, starring Kellan Lutz and Mickey Rourke. Jake is best known for starring in BET’s social drama The Quad.