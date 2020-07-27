George Clooney To Have “Virtual Conversation” With Barack Obama As Part of Joe Biden Fundraiser

Actor George Clooney, accompanied by activist John Prendergast of the Enough Project, outside the White House in 2012.

George Clooney will engage in a “virtual conversation” with former President Barack Obama as part of a fundraiser on Tuesday for Joe Biden’s campaign.

The evening event will raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Tickets start at $250 per person, and rise to $250,000, for those who write checks for that amount or raise it. The latter donors will be able to participate in a “clutch” with Obama and are listed as chairs.

Clooney was a backer of Obama’s two presidential campaigns, and held a fundraiser for his reelection campaign at his Studio City home in 2012. Clooney did the same for Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016.

Biden’s campaign has drawn on celebrity support, particularly when it comes to fundraising. A virtual concert on Sunday, featuring performances by John Legend, Andra Day, Adam Lambert and Dave Matthews, raised almost $800,000 in small-dollar donations.

Obama appeared at a fundraiser for Biden in June that brought in more than $11 million. Last week, he and his former vice president participated in a socially distanced conversation that was posted to the Biden campaign’s social media accounts. The campaign also edited the conversation into a 60-second ad, called 44+46.