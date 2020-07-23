‘General Hospital’ Resumes Production; Original Episodes To Begin Airing Next Month

ABC’s General Hospital is back in production following the COVID-19 industry-wide shutdown. The long-running soap resumed shooting on Wednesday, July 22, and original programming will begin airing Monday, August 3 on ABC, the network said today.

General Hospital ran out of originals back in late May and has been rerunning classic episodes. Fellow daytime dramas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless ran out of originals in April and both had been airing repeat episodes. The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production early this month and began airing original episodes on July 20. The Young and the Restless was expected to resume production on July 13.

General Hospital is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. The show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 13 times.

Below is a list of GH programming for August 3-7.

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

Nelle is shaken. Jax is impressed with Nina’s strength. Ned and Olivia clash. Valentin meets with Brook Lynn. Portia has an uncomfortable encounter.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

Carly comes home to a distraught Sonny. Valentin and Martin strategize. Brook Lynn interrupts Ned. Monica is committed to a cause. Nelle is confrontational.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Sonny has a crisis of conscience. Valentin propositions Sam. Alexis gets a visit from an old friend. Willow and Michael grow closer. Nelle demands to see Wiley.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

Jordan confides in Jason. Maxie and Lucy agree on a decision about Deception. Sam and Carly bond over a common struggle. Curtis runs into Chase. Cyrus meets with Brando.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

Sonny visits with Brando. Cyrus continues to manipulate Jordan. Finn and Portia bond over the relationships they have with their daughters. Maxie has seconds thoughts. Anna defends Peter.