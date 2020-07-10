‘General Hospital’ Pushes Tentative Restart Date By Week, ‘The Young & the Restless’ On Track To Resume Production Next Week

ABC’s General Hospital, which had been eying a mid-July production restart amid the coronavirus pandemic, is now targeting the week of July 20 to resume taping. The situation remains fluid as new infections have been soaring in Los Angeles.

CBS’ The Young and the Restless, which too had delayed its production restart by a week, from the week of July 6 to the week July 13, is on track to get cameras rolling, I hear. It shoots Tuesday-Friday, so its first day of production is expected to be July 14, if conditions allow.

CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful has been taping new episodes and is continuing production. As Deadline reported, NBC’s Days Of Our Lives recently set a tentative Sept. 1 return to production date.

The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless and General Hospital have all run out originals and have been rerunning classic episodes. Days of Our Lives has banked originals to last through early October.