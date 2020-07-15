Gayle King, Co-Host Of ‘CBS This Morning,’ Launches SiriusXM Weekly Call-In Show

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King has signed on to host a weekly call-in show with SiriusXM.

Gayle King In the House will air Thursdays at 5 pm ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109 starting tomorrow following a successful limited run earlier this spring.

King, who also serves as Editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine, will engage listeners on daily headlines and hot button issues from civil unrest to the ongoing health crisis. The live program will feature interviews with occasional special guests.

“The thing that excites me most about this SiriusXM show is talking with and hearing from ‘you the people,’” said King. “Now, more than ever we need to listen, embrace and celebrate each other. Thursday is now my favorite day of the week because I can’t wait to hear what listeners have to say. It’s a safe space to discuss all things.”

“Gayle King is one of the most important voices in media today,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “She brings incredible insight, breadth, and poignancy to any subject in her conversations with today’s most compelling figures or with anyone calling into her SiriusXM show. We are proud of our continued effort to be the foremost creative partner with the people leading the conversations that shape our culture.”

King joined CBS News in 2011 and has interviewed former President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Bruce Springsteen, Elon Musk, Billie Eilish, R. Kelly, and Michelle Obama and her mother, Marian Robinson, in their first TV interview together. She moderated CBS News’ 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Charleston.

King was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2019, TIME honored King as one of 100 Most Influential People.