Gaumont Vet Cecile Gaget Joins ‘Paddington’ & ‘His Dark Materials’ Backer Anton As President Of International Production & Distribution

Longtime Gaumont sales chief Cecile Gaget is joining Euro producer-financier Anton as President of International Production and Distribution from October 1, 2020.

Gaget most recently served as Gaumont’s Head of International Production and Distribution, overseeing international acquisitions, English and local-language productions and foreign remakes. She also set up the company’s U.S. film division.

In her new role at Anton, the French pro will work closely with Anton founder Sebastien Raybaud and the Anton team to expand the company’s film production and distribution arm.

During her 10-year tenure at Gaumont, Gaget acquired the U.S. remake rights to the iconic Korean zombie hit Train to Busan set up at New Line. She handled sales on hit features including The Intouchables, C’est La Vie, and The Specials from directors Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache. She also oversaw sales and distribution on Nicolas Winding Refn’s films Only God Forgives, starring Ryan Gosling, and The Neon Demon, starring Elle Fanning.

Prior to Gaumont, she co-founded and was Managing Director of Rezo Films International, after previously serving as VP Marketing and International sales at TF1.

Gaget, who will be based between Paris and London, stated: “I am excited to be joining Anton’s talented team. Together we aim to create a home for bold filmmakers and creators. Sebastien has proven to be an innovator and true visionary in our evolving industry, and I am thrilled to be part of the company’s dynamic next step.”

Raybaud added: “We are delighted that Cecile is joining us. Her ability to shepherd both our major features, such as the upcoming Greenland, as well as European gems like The Intouchables and The Death of Stalin, which she previously oversaw, makes her the perfect fit with Anton’s mission.”

Anton’s co-investments have included features Paddington, Shaun The Sheep, Non-Stop, high-end TV series such as His Dark Materials as well as short form content. The current feature slate includes the upcoming Greenland, starring Gerard Butler, and the recent Sundance Film Festival hit The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall, acquired by Searchlight Pictures for worldwide distribution.

The London-based firm recently announced the launch of Beiboot, a joint venture with former BBC Studios executive Tobi de Graaff.