‘Narcos’ Producer Gaumont Shakes Up U.S. Operation; Animation Chief Nicolas Atlan Takes Over, Gene Stein Exits

EXCLUSIVE: Gaumont, the production company behind series including Netflix’s Narcos and Apple TV+’s Stillwater, is shaking up its U.S. division with Nicolas Atlan taking over and Gene Stein exiting.

The French company has handed oversight of its U.S. and Latin American drama divisions to Atlan, who becomes President of Gaumont U.S. He was formerly President of Gaumont Animation and Family and will report to Vice CEO Christophe Riandee. All divisions within the organization: creative, production, business affairs, finance, and marketing will come under his purview.

The former head of U.S. television, Gene Stein, will exit the company to pursue other opportunities. Stein joined the company in 2015 and has exec produced Narcos and Netflix animated series F Is For Family.

Elsewhere, Terry Kalagian has been promoted to EVP, Creative Content, reporting to Atlan and there are a number of promotions in her team including Alexandra Hunter, Kimberly Dennison, and Christian Gabela to SVP, Creative Executive.

Its slate includes Narcos, which is in its fifth season, F is for Family, which is in its fourth season, Do Re & Mi with Kristen Bell with Amazon, which also has El Presidente co-created by Armando Bo and Pablo Larraín as well as High in the Clouds, an animated feature developed together with Paul McCartney, and Stillwater, based on the Jon. J. Muth Zen book series for Apple TV+.

“Gaumont pioneered the straight to series model for TV back in 2012, and we are now continuing to adapt our organization to today’s highly competitive market,” said Riandee. “Nicolas (left) is a talented entrepreneurial executive with an impressive track record of securing strategic partnerships with top streaming partners including Netflix, Amazon Studios, and Apple TV+.”

Riandee added, “I would like to thank Gene for his contributions and effort in developing an impressive slate of projects with A-list writers and directors attached. We wish him well in his new endeavors.”

“Over the last four years, I have had the immense pleasure to have led a talented group of executives focused on building a targeted, world-class slate of family programming,” added Atlan. “Moving forward, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the U.S. team in creating a broad range of compelling content tailored to our U.S. partners and further contributing to Gaumont’s continued global success.”