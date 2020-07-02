Gaumont Hires Former Amazon Studios Executive Michelle Sullivan As Its Animation & Family VP

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos producer Gaumont has appointed Michelle Sullivan, a former Amazon Studios kids development executive, as its vice president of animation and family content.

Sullivan will join Gaumont’s Los Angeles office in August after leaving Amazon Studios in July last year. She has worked as an independent producer and digital consultant for the past year.

Sullivan will report to Terry Kalagian, senior vice president of creative development for animation and family content, and is tasked with sourcing projects to be developed into animated and live-action series.

She is no stranger to Gaumont having worked closely with the company at Amazon Studios to develop the forthcoming animated series Do, Re & Mi, starring The Good Place actress Kristen Bell.

Among Gaumont’s other animated projects is Sir Paul McCartney’s long-gestating film High In The Clouds, which was picked up by Netflix last December.

Commenting on Sullivan’s arrival, Kalagian said: “Her creative vision is aligned with Gaumont’s and the energy and expertise she brings to the group will further inspire us in our ongoing quest to develop meaningful stories and compelling characters.”

Prior to joining Amazon Studios in 2016, Sullivan was the VP of digital, kids and family at National Geographic Kids for eight years, while she also worked at AOL for more than three years.