Gaumont Appoints Alexis Cassanet EVP, International Sales & Distribution Ahead Of Cécile Gaget Departure

Alexis Cassanet
Alexis Cassanet Gaumont

French film and TV major Gaumont has promoted Alexis Cassanet to Executive Vice President, International Sales and Distribution.

The move is made ahead of the upcoming departure of longtime film sales chief Cécile Gaget who will exit the firm on September 30.

Cassanet joined Gaumont in 2016 after a seven-year run at SND where he spear-headed sales of movies including Yves Saint Laurent, La Famille Bélier and The Love Punch. He started at Gaumont as Co-Head of International Sales alongside Adeline Falampin, reporting to Gaget, VP, International Production and Distribution.

Sidonie Dumas, Gaumont CEO, said: “Cécile Gaget’s contributions during her 13-year tenure at Gaumont have proven invaluable and as she embarks upon this next chapter of her professional career, we wish her the very best.”

In his new role Cassanet, who will report directly to Ariane Toscan du Plantier, President Cinema Distribution France & International, will have oversight of the entire international film sales team and be supported by Adeline Falampin, the newly appointed Director of International Sales.

