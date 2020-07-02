‘Game On!’ Gets A Boost To Win Wednesday; ‘The 100’ Rebounds

After hitting a series low, sports-driven CBS game show Game On! climbed two tenths from last week on Wednesday night, delivering 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.27 million viewers to finish as primetime’s top-rated show. Reruns of SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. served as a chaser to Game On!

The CW’s The 100 (0.2, 690,000) also received a boost from last week’s all-time low, growing in rating and audience. Bulletproof (0.1, 372,000) wrapped the night at the network holding steady.

Univision won Wednesday overall in the ratings, topping the Big 4 with its lineup of Te Doy La Vida (0.5, 1.69M), Amor Eterno (0.5, 1.73M) and Como Tú No Hay Do (0.5, 1.49M) averaging a 0.5 in the demo. CBS, NBC and Fox tied for second with a 0.4 average overall.

NBC aired repeats of its Chicago trio, which were the night’s three most-watched programs led by Chicago Med. Fox aired a repeat of Masterchef.

ABC aired encores of The Goldbergs, Black-ish, The Conners and American Housewife and ended the night with a fresh episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.32M), which held steady in the demo.