‘Game Night’ Moves From Channel 5 To Comedy Central As Ben Frow Makes Mark In Expanded ViacomCBS Role

The UK version of NBC show Game Night is moving from Channel 5 to Comedy Central as ViacomCBS UK’s director of programs Ben Frow begins to make his mark in his expanded role.

NBCUniversal International Studios-backed Monkey Kingdom will make 10-part series Comedy Game Night for Comedy Central after Season 1 was previously titled Celebrity Game Night on Channel 5. Repeats will air on Channel 5.

Liza Tarbuck will continue to host the show, but team captains Danny Baker and Susan Calman will be replaced by Sue Perkins and Guz Khan. They will go head-to-head in a series of games, which will test their pop culture knowledge, acting skills, and nerves.

Monkey creative director Will Macdonald said: “The health and safety of everyone working on our productions, including both talent and crew, remains our top priority. Thanks to the amazing work of the production team and all departments, who have made the show safe to film and have found creative solutions to playing the games, this series is even bigger and better than the first.”

Comedy Game Night was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell for ViacomCBS, while Macdonald is the executive producer. Game Night is distributed globally by NBCUniversal Formats and is based on a format created by actor/producer Sean Hayes, producer Todd Milliner and Mission Control Media.