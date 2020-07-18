Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Wins The Rerun-Heavy Evening

Another mid-summer’s night with heavy rerun presence saw Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown take home the demo crown, scoring an 0.5. The SmackDown featured an Intercontinental Championship main event featuring Matt Riddle versus AJ Styles.

A rerun of CBS police drama Blue Bloods had the night’s largest audience at 3787 P2+.

Other original programming included an ABC 20/20, which examined the cold case of Timothy Coggins’ murder, revived in 2017 and eventually leading to a conviction. The show scored an 0.4 on the evening.

The CW also had a half-hour original show for its Masters of Illusion, coming in with an 0.2 on the night.

The rest of the network Friday fare consisted of reruns.