Friday Ratings: Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Tops CBS’ Greatest @Home Video Roundup

It’s mid-summer, which means even in a pandemic, no one is expected to be glued to their television during the evening.

Thus, a night of reruns was dominated by just two bits of original programming, led by Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which brought in a solid 0.5.

Highlighting this week’s SmackDown was a bar brawl between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus at Irish Shannon’s pub in Orlando. The off-site smackdown featured ladders, chairs, and a grand finale of putting a hat on a vanquished foe.

The only other new programming on tap was the return of CBS’s The Greatest #AtHome Videos, which was last seen in May.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the show’s format features some of the best videos people made while staying in quarantine. The show had an 0.4 for its planned first of four new episodes, and also had the largest P2+ audience at 3583.

The rest of the night’s big network programming featured repeats, reruns and encores.