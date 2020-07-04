Friday Ratings: NBC’s ‘Dateline’ Wins Top Honors On A Rerun-Filled Night

The night before a major holiday is normally Death Valley for programming. Despite the lockdown limiting outside activities, this year proved no exception, as reruns, repeats and encore performances kept the Friday overall numbers down on the evening.

Reruns of ABC’s Shark Tank and NBC’s two-hour , plus a new match from Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, tied for the demo crown, all with an 0.4. The newsmag won the tiebreaker as show with the night’s largest audience between those three.

Dateline tied among 18-49 and won outright among 25-54. It also hit a six-week Friday high in viewers, and matches a seven-week Friday high in 18-49.

A rerun tribute to Carl Reiner via two special colorized editions of the Dick Van Dyke Show drew the night’s overall largest audience among networks at 3730 P2+. Reiner, who died Monday, created and co-starred in the episodes, personally supervising the original colorization of Coast to Coast Big Mouth and October Eve.

The only other original programming came from The CW, which ran The IHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ, scoring an 0.1. Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion were the music attractions for the show.