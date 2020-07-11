Friday Ratings: ‘Dateline’ Rerun, ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Top Lazy Summer Night

If you’re a fan of television reruns, it was Christmas morning on Friday night. The only new fare came from the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox (0.5 in demos) and a half-hour of The CW’s Masters of Illusion, which scored an 0.2 in demos.

NBC’s repeat of its episode Dateline: The Search for a Missing Student tied with SmackDown for the 18-49 demo win with an 0.5. A rerun of Magnum P.I. had the night’s largest total audience on CBS with 3.75 million tuning in.

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a show gearing up for the July 19 Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Friday saw a no-contest between New Day against rivals Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura. The match spun out of control, resulting in the no-contest ruling.