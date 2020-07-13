Fremantle Podcast Label Storyglass Spun Out Into Standalone Company Within Bertelsmann Group

Fremantle’s scripted podcast producer Storyglass is to be spun out into a standalone company within the Bertelsmann Group, and will now make shows across a variety of genres including scripted, documentary, true crime, lifestyle and music.

Storyglass previously sat in Fremantle’s drama unit, but will become a standalone outfit at the producer’s parent company Bertelsmann, sitting alongside Fremantle itself and the likes of Penguin Random House UK, BMG and DK. It is part of Bertelsmann’s “content alliance” initiative to encourage collaboration between the companies it owns.

Bertelsmann is currently recruiting for a commercial director to run Storyglass, while a creative director will also be appointed to develop the company’s creative and talent strategy and manage all podcast production. Robert Delamere is the current creative director of Storyglass.

Baroness Gail Rebuck, chair of the Bertelsmann content alliance UK, said: “Creativity defines each of these businesses and I am excited to see what this collaboration can produce. Audio has always proved a really powerful tool to connect audiences with great stories, and we are confident that this alliance and the new-look Storyglass will mean we are set up to deliver world-class series”

Current Storyglass series include The Harrowing, a supernatural thriller starring Golden Globe-winning Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt. The series launched on Apple Podcasts last month.