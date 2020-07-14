Fremantle Label Naked Hires Channel 4’s Fatima Salaria To Replace The Promoted Simon Andreae

Fremantle label Naked has poached Fatima Salaria, Channel 4’s head of specialist factual, as its managing director after Simon Andreae was promoted to become Fremantle UK’s chief executive.

The My Grandparents War and Putin: A Russian Spy Story commissioner will work closely with Naked’s creative director Tom O’Brien and COO Susie Dark.

Naked makes shows including BBC Three’s Rap Game UK and was commissioned by BBC One last week to adapt Korean format I Can See Your Voice alongside sister company Thames.

Andreae said: “She’s an exceptional next-generation leader with a bold and broad vision that melds perfectly with Tom and Susie’s ethos and with Naked’s growing brand for smart and popular shows with strong characters and great stories.”

Salaria added: “I’ll be sad to leave Channel 4; I’ve enjoyed working with so many creatives especially my colleague Danny Horan and so many brilliant indies who’ve been a pleasure to collaborate with.

“This is a great chance to develop my career in a new direction with Simon Andreae at Fremantle, someone who I’ve long admired who shares my creative vision and supports the drive for greater diversity in the industry.”

Fremantle acquired a minority stake in Naked in 2015 and took full ownership in February when Andreae was promoted.