Family Drama ‘Free Will’ From Kirk A. Moore & Will Packer In Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development Free Will, a one-hour family drama from writer Kirk A. Moore (American Crime, 13 Reasons Why) and Will Packer Media. Quinton Peeples (11.22.63, Runaways) is aboard as showrunner. Fox Entertainment is the studio.

Written by Moore, Free Will is a provocative family drama that follows the Shoppes, a prominent black family based in New Orleans who run a psychic business.

Moore executive produces with Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth for Will Packer Media.

The project reunites Moore and Peeples, who worked together on Marvel’s Runaways, which is heading into its third and final season on Hulu; Peeples as a co-executive producer, and Moore as a writer. Moore staffed on seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why for showrunner Brian Yorkey. Prior to that, he staffed on Seasons 2 and 3 of John Ridley’s Emmy-winning series American Crime at ABC, earning a WGA Award nomination. He currently works as a supervising producer on the upcoming second season of For Life for ABC/Sony and showrunner Hank Steinberg.

Packer’s movies have grossed more than $1 billion, and he’s had 10 pics open at No. 1 including Girls Trip and Night School, which were the top grossing comedies of 2017 and 2018, respectively. Before theaters closed down amid the pandemic, Packer had the Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield romance The Photograph earlier this year, and he’s currently the EP on the Quibi series Blackballed. The company also is behind the upcoming Universal Pictures’ sports drama One and Done.